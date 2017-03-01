Punctuated guitar plucks dot the newest track from Brooklyn’s Elijah. “Wilson State Park” is a blissful and subdued listen with a rolling bass line and slightly monotone vocals. It slowly builds before harking on the climactic moment where Elijah cries, “Would you paint the whole sky blue just for me?/ Cause I’d paint the whole sky blue just for you/ Now I know where my mind is/ It is gone.” Compared to the troubling climate change we’ve been witnessing recently, Elijah’s notion of changing the entire atmosphere is purely romantic. “Wilson State Park” is named after one of Elijah’s treasured childhood sanctuaries. He explains to us the song’s origins in further detail:

Wilson State Park was my favorite place to go as a child. It’s a park up in the Catskill Mountains, just a couple miles from the house I grew up in. I wrote this song as the weather begins to switch from cold to warm. From gray to blue. I recorded it in my Brooklyn apartment while thinking about those warm days learning how to ride my bike next to the pond, or having a birthday party under those trees. When I feel lost or confused on my path I think about this place. It was inspired by “The Lake Isle Of Innisfree” by William Butler Yeats.

Listen to “Wilson State Park” below.

Elijah is opening for Kane Strang at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right on 3/3. Grab tickets here.