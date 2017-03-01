John Mayer Is The New Mr. Cool Disguise!

Let it be known that on March 1st, 2017, John Mayer was crowned the new Mr. Cool Disguise! This is an honor with a long history, one that’s been awarded to Charlie Sheen, Spencer Pratt, Mel Gibson, Alec Baldwin, and most recently, Justin Bieber. In order to be eligible, you must fulfill the following requirements:

1. Be a famous person

2. Wear a disguise that may or may not actually be “cool”

John Mayer disguised himself as Hank The Hawk Knutley on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and as you can imagine, it was not very convincing! This kind of stunt comes as no surprise to anyone who watched Mayer’s very short-lived VH1 show John Mayer Has A TV Show. The man loves disguises. Watch him do a silly impersonation and perform “Still Feel Like Your Man” below.