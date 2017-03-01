Ariel Pink & Weyes Blood – “Tears On Fire” Video

Ariel Pink, in tattered chainmail, riding a horse while swinging a dagger over his head: This is something you obviously need to see for yourself. Last month, Pink and longtime collaborator Weyes Blood teamed up for a full collaborative EP called Myths 002. Today, they share the absolutely bizarre video for the EP track “Tears On Fire,” which seems to feature Pink as a knight and Weyes Blood as a witch who wails in front of a bonfire. Also, there’s a Mexican cowboy in there? I don’t even know, man. Charlotte Linden Ercoli Coe directed the video, and it has a grainy, muddy cinematography that recalls John Boorman’s Excalibur and the other medieval epics of the ’70s and early ’80s. Check it out below, via Pitchfork.

Myths 002 is out now on Mexican Summer.