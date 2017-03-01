Watch Alicia Keys Impersonate Adele, Gwen Stefani, Janis Joplin On The Tonight Show

Serious question: How much more Jimmy Fallon can we, as a society, be expected to withstand? Is this whole forced, oppressive silliness thing just going to keep going on and on forever? Because it’s not getting any easier to handle. But Fallon still pulls in great guests on The Tonight Show and gets them to submit to his goofy bit ideas, and sometimes good things happen. Case in point: With a new season of The Voice looming, Alicia Keys came into play Fallon’s “Wheel Of Musical Impressions” game and to give fun, virtuosic impersonations of Adele, Gwen Stefani, and Janis Joplin. She seemed awfully tickled by the whole thing. Watch it happen below.

Do you think Fallon knows how much better that whole bit would be without him? Does he have any idea?