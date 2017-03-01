Bonny Doon – “Relieved”

Bonny Doon’s single “Relieved” is a contemplative and mellow trip towards self-revelation. The Detroit group delivers a breezy, almost melancholic melody as the lead vocalist Bill Lennox sings, “I was staring at the setting sun and I realized my time had run out/ And I was relieved.” Dazed and bemused, “Relieved” is a pleasant ride of chugging snare and dreamy organ embellishment. It precedes the release of Bonny Doon’s self-titled LP. Check it out below.

Bonny Doon will be available 3/10 on Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.