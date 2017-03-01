Wavves – “You’re Welcome” & “Daisy”

Wavves have announced a new album called You’re Welcome, the follow-up to 2015’s V, and have shared two new songs from it, the title track and another one named “Daisy.” They’re both scuzzy but melodic rockers that very much sound like they came from the mind of Nathan Williams, and you can listen to them and check out the tracklist and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tracklist:

01 “Daisy”

02 “You’re Welcome”

03 “No Shade”

04 “Million Enemies”

05 “Hollowed Out”

06 “Come to the Valley”

07 “Animal”

08 “Stupid in Love”

09 “Exercise”

10 “Under”

11 “Dreams of Grandeur”

12 “I Love You”

Tour Dates:

04/21 Amarillo, TX @ Aztec Music Hall&

04/22 Rogers, AR @ Wal-Mart Amphitheater&

04/23 Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque&

04/25 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater&

04/26 Charleston, SC @ N. Charleston Coliseum&

04/27 Knoxville, TN @ Civic Coliseum&

04/29 Charlotte, NC @ N. Charleston Coliseum &

04/30 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Music Hall

05/01 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

05/02 Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center&

05/03 Tallahassee, FL @ The Pavilion&

05/04 Orlando, FL @ Orlando Fairgrounds&

05/07 West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest &

05/09 New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena&

05/10 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/12 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*

05/13 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

05/16 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry*

05/17 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

05/18 Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace*

05/20 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar*

05/22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi Fi*

05/23 Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge*

05/24 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock#

05/25 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar#

05/27 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey#

05/28 Austin, TX @ Mohawk#

05/30 Santa Fe, NM @ Skylight#

05/31 Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom#

06/01 San Diego, CA @ Irenic#

06/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram#

06/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent#

06/05 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile#

06/06 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre#

& with Blink-182

* with Post Animal

# with Kino Kimino

You’re Welcome is out 5/19 via Ghost Ramp.