Juana Molina – “Cosoco”

The Argentine musician Juana Molina hasn’t released an album since Wed 21 came out back in 2013, but we can expect its follow up soon. Molina’s seventh LP, Halo, is due out in May, and its debut single “Cosoco” premiered this week. The song is a playful one that showcases the inventive instrumentation Molina’s known for. You can hear those inclinations best toward the end of this track, when Molina’s words give way to what sounds like the simulated hoot of an owl. Listen below.

Halo is out 5/5 via Crammed Discs.