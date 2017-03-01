The Districts – “Ordinary Day”

Philadelphia quartet the Districts have given us the latest glimpse into what they’ve been working on since 2015’s A Flourish And A Spoil. “Ordinary Day” sounds anything but, thanks to vocalist Rob Grote’s terse laments and piercing guitar wails. The tone of “Ordinary Day” feels chaotic and pained, its melody entrancing. The single begins calm and completely acoustic. Grote mutters, “An ordinary sunset, an ordinary day” over and over until the song erupts as if Grote can’t contain his insanity anymore. Repetitive and borderline riotous, “Ordinary Day” is packed with colorful images that Grote reiterates like a disjointed mantra (“Kicking through the belly ache/ Covering miles in a broken car/ Picking through lilacs”). Listen below.

The Districts’ third album will be out later this year via Fat Possum.

