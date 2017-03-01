Mr. Wooky Caught Stealing Nickelback Drummer’s Identity

A Florida man has been accused of stealing Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair’s identity. 45-year-old Lee Howard Koenig — who goes by the name “Mr. Wooky” on a Facebook page, where he claims to have played alongside the Beach Boys, Billy Joel, and the SNL band — was arrested Tuesday by Port St. Lucie police. Koenig purchased $25,000 in microphones under Adair’s name, and had the order mailed to an address in Florida. According to the New York Daily News, a Nickelback rep reached out to Adair to confirm whether or not he ordered the mics; when Adair said he hadn’t, police were able to trace the order back to Koenig’s IP address. Nickelback has yet to comment on the incident.