Laura Marling – “Nothing, Not Nearly”

Does it even make sense to call Laura Marling a folk musician anymore? It probably doesn’t. Next week, the UK singer-songwriter will release Semper Femina, her sixth studio album. It’s a sharp and lovely piece of work, and the songs that we’ve posted thus far — “Soothing,” “Wild Fire,” “Next Time” — sound basically nothing like one another. Now she’s shared “Nothing, Not Nearly,” another new one, and it’s yet another departure. The wordy, conversational delivery might owe something to Joni Mitchell or Bob Dylan, but the instrumentation is almost bluesy in a way that neither of those artists has ever really been. (They’ve both been bluesy, just in different ways.) Check the new song out below.

Semper Femina is out 3/10 on Marling’s own More Alarming Records.