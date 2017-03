“High Ticket Attractions” is the lead single from the New Pornographers’ upcoming Whiteout Conditions. Today it gets a highly entertaining video by director Dan Huiting depicting a bunch of uniformed students destroying their school with weapons and paint after some bullying pushes one guy over the edge. (Swordplay is involved.) Behold the colorful wreckage below.

Whiteout Conditions is out 4/7 via Collected Works. Pre-order it here.