Charly Bliss – “Percolator” Video

“Percolator” is the roaring opening track from Charly Bliss’ long-in-the-works debut album, Guppy, and it’s a snotty rebuke of Eva Hendricks’ own tendency to overreact to situations: “I’m gonna die in a getaway car/ I would try but it sounds too hard,” she sings in the chorus. “All my friends never understand/ You say that I make you feel like a man.” It’s accompanied by a black-and-white video directed by Andrew Costa of the whole band gathering Avengers-style after being alerted by a grim red screen of death on a phone. Watch and listen via The Fader below, and check out “Glitter” if you haven’t already.

Guppy is out 4/21 via Barsuk.