Swet Shop Boys – “Aaja” Video

Last year, Swet Shop Boys — the duo of New York underground-rap mainstay Heems and budding movie star Riz Ahmed — released their debut album Cashmere, and they’ve already made videos for its songs “T5” and “Zayn Malik.” Today, they’ve got a new one for “Aaja,” a track that features the Pakistani singer Ali Sethi. The clip, from director Sofian Khan, tells a simple and sweet love story about two kids in Coney Island. Heems, Ahmed, and Sethi all play old-style pop stars who pop up on bodega TV screens, and their impending New York appearance helps drive the story. Check it out below.

Cashmere is out now on the duo’s own Customs label.