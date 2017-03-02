Los Angeles Police Department – “Grown” Video

A little while back, Ryan Pollie’s warm pop project Los Angeles Police Department shared a new song, “The Plane 2,” along with news that he had signed to Anti- for his next full-length. Today, he’s officially announcing the album, which is also self-titled just like his 2014 debut that led us to name him a Band To Watch. It was produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and mixed by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Foo Fighters), and it’s more ambitious in scope without losing any of the soothing intimacy of his earlier work.

“I think of this record as a coming-of-age story,” Pollie explained in a press release. “You always think of coming-of-age stories as something that happens to kids, something like Stand By Me or Catcher In The Rye, but in my twenties I realized that I was always going to face this vulnerability and this anxiety. I’m never going to be that wise old person who’s cold-hearted and knows everything. So this record is about learning to face up to those fears and be emotionally responsible.”

“Grown,” the next single that we’re hearing from the album, is a forlorn but determined document of the lessons learned from solitude. “I’m alone, and so I’ve grown,” Pollie sings in the chorus, as the song gradually adds elements to reflect this newfound strength. The video that accompanies the track is beautifully surreal, as Pollie dons a Liberace-inspired outfit and plays against a velvety pink backdrop and is flanked by showgirls and bunnies. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “The Plane”

02 “Grown”

03 “Sooner Or Later”

04 “If I Lied”

05 “Hard”

06 “The Plane 2″

07 “Drugs”

08 “The Birds”

09 “Ashlyn”

10 “Spent”

Los Angeles Police Department is out 4/28 via Anti-. Pre-order it here. LAPD is playing a show on 3/9 at The Echo in LA.