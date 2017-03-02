ADULT. – “We Chase The Sound” (Feat. Shannon Funchess)

Detroit synth-punks ADULT. were one of the best groups on the early-’00s electroclash scene, and while the rest of that era has dissolved into vaguely embarrassing memory, ADULT. have continued to crank out bleak, chilly keyboard music. On their new album Detroit House Guests, they team up with artists like Swans’ Michael Gira and Lichens’ Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe. We’ve already posted first single “They’re Just Words,” with Nitzer Ebb’s Douglas J. McCarthy. And now they’ve also teamed up with Shannon Funchess, of !!! and Light Asylum, on the herky-jerk throb “We Chase The Sound.” Check it out below.

Detroit House Guests is out 3/17 on Mute.