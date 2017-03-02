Hear The ‘80s-tastic Debut Single From No Doubt x AFI Supergroup Dreamcar

A year ago, we learned that Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young of No Doubt teamed up with AFI’s Davey Havok to form a new band. The quartet recorded an album together under the name Dreamcar, and today we’re hearing the supergroup’s first single off of their forthcoming self-titled debut. Rolling Stone premiered the song, which is called “Kill For Candy,” along with an interview the magazine conducted with Kanal. Here’s what he had to say about the track:

It’s always hard to talk about music and describe a song. But it was one of the first four songs that we worked on with Davey, and I think it’s a great way to introduce the band to the world. I can’t be more excited about it – and the fact that the single is finally being released is pretty awesome and epic.

“Kill For Candy” is straight outta the ’80s. Check it out below.

Dreamcar is out 5/12 via Columbia.