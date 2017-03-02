Michael Jackson’s Neverland Renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch And Put On Deep Discount

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch was put on the real estate market last year, but it was taken off sometime between then and now, until today when it’s returned with a rebranding (now called the Sycamore Valley Ranch) and a significant price cut, now available for an asking price of $67 million instead of $100 million.

As Billboard points out, a real estate site has a new listing for the property, and the description accompanying it has no mention of its famous former owner. It does, however, mention the “Disney-style train station,” the 12,598 square foot main property, the 14-foot deep pool, tennis court, guest houses, dance studio, and private movie theater with a stage with trap doors.

Honestly, it looks nice! I would live there if anyone wants to buy it for me! Here are some photos of the property from the realtor’s website:

