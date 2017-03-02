Mike Will Made-It – “Gucci On My” (Feat. 21 Savage, YG, & Migos)

Lately, the hitmaking Atlanta rap producer Mike Will Made-It has been working on his new collection Ransom 2, his sequel to the 2014 mixtape Ransom. Today, first single “Gucci On My” hits the internet, and it features five of the most exciting young rappers working today: 21 Savage, YG, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset. Songs like this can sound slapped-together and unnecessary, but this one goes. All five rappers are great, and all of them have more on-record chemistry than you might expect, even if they almost definitely were not in the same place when they laid down their verses. And Mike Will’s beat is a big, haunting slow-motion slap, exactly the sort of thing he does better than anyone else. Listen to it below, via Miss Info.

Ransom 2 is coming later this year.