The Obsessives – “It’s Not Fair”

The Obsessives are gearing up to release their sophomore self-titled album in a few weeks, and so far we’re heard “Surfer Rosa” and “It’s OK If” from it. Today, they’re sharing another track called “It’s Not Fair,” and it’s a driving song about the selfish urge to blame the other person for not liking you: “It’s not fair that you don’t love me,” Nick Bairatchnyi sings, before acknowledging that the fault only lies within himself: “I understand that I’m a vacuum and there is light elsewhere.” Listen to it via GoldFlakePaint below.

The Obsessives is out 3/17. Pre-order it via Lame-O Records (US), Dog Knights Productions (UK), or Cooking Vinyl (AUS).