Spotify Hits 50M Subscribers, Plans Hi-Fi Tier

Congratulations to Spotify! Today the streaming service hit 50 million paid subscribers, just a little over five months after reaching 40 million last fall. Beyond this latest milestone, the company is reportedly set to launch a Hi-Fi music tier, which would provide lossless CD-quality audio to listeners similar to what Tidal’s been touting since its inception. Spotify began beta-testing the Hi-Fi service yesterday, offering it to select users for an additional $5 to $10 on top of Spotify Premium’s $10 monthly cost. However, the price testing strategy has been met with numerous reports of errors from users who received the invitation to sign up. But once Spotify sorts out any lingering bugs, perhaps this could be what finally pushes the company into profitability.



Thank you to our 50 million subscribers. #Spotify50 pic.twitter.com/eXkOV71bwu — Spotify (@Spotify) March 2, 2017