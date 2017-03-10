Beach Slang – “Spin The Dial” Video

“Discover yourself with roller skating!” reads a homely sign at the end of Beach Slang’s new sundrunk visual for their A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings single “Spin The Dial.” Despite my oh-too-personal and painful relationship with gravity, Beach Slang’s new video is selling me on the blades. Three badass roller skaters cruise along the California strip with heart-shaped sunglasses, colorful shorts, and bedazzled jackets. Cartwheels, spins, and seamless cruisin’ alongside pals make “discovering yourself” seem like a breeze as lead singer James Alex proclaims romantic notions for a grungy renegade (“I got dust in my lips and a limp in my charm/ But got a halo on my heart”). Watch director Jason Lester’s lo-fi video below.

Beach Slang have a ton of tour dates coming up, including some with Minus The Bear and Jimmy Eat World:

03/10 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID *

03/11 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT *

03/12 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO *

03/14 Granada Theater – Dallas, TX *

03/15 Austin, TX – SXSW (Waterloo Records Day Party – 1:00p)

03/15 Austin, TX – SXSW (Taco Bell Feed the Beat – 8:30p)

03/16 Austin ,TX – SXSW (Brooklyn Vegan Party – 5p)

03/16 Austin, TX – SXSW (Polyvinyl Party – 4:30p)

03/17 Austin, TX – SXSW (Pitchfork Party – 4:30p)

03/17 Austin, TX – SXSW (SPIN Party – 11p)

03/18 White Oak’s Music Hall – Houston, TX *

03/20 The Beacham Theatre -Orlando, FL *

03/21 Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA *

03/22 The Underground – Charlotte, NC *

03/23 The National – Richmond, VA *

03/24 Black Cat -Washington, DC *

03/25 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA *

03/26 Royale – Boston, MA *

03/28 Webster Hall – New York, NY *

03/30 Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY *

03/31 The Opera House – Toronto, Canada

04/01 Mr. Small’s Theatre – Millvale, PA *

04/02 St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI *

04/04 First Line Music Café – Minneapolis, MN *

04/05 Slowdown – Omaha, NE *

04/06 House of Blues – Chicago, IL *

04/07 Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO *

04/08 The Vanguard – Tulsa, OK*

04/10 The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ *

04/12 The Belasco Theater – Los Angeles, CA *

04/13 Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA *

04/14 Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR *

04/15 The Showbox – Seattle, WA *

04/20 The Casbah – San Diego, CA^

04/21 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV^

04/22 Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA^

04/24 Wilma Theater – Missoula, MT^

04/25 Knitting Factory Concert House – Spokane, WA^

04/26 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC^

04/28 Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB^

04/29 Starlite Room – Edmonton, AB^

04/30 O’Brian’s Event Centre – Saskatoon, SK^

05/01 Garrick Centre – Winnipeg, MB^

05/02 The Aquarium – Fargo, ND^

05/04 Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO^

05/05 Daytrotter – Davenport, IA^

05/06 Canopy Club – Urbana, IL^

05/07 20 Monroe Live – Grand Rapids, MI^

05/09 London Music Hall – London, ON^

05/10 Algonquin Commons Theatre – Ottawa, ON^

05/11 Aura – Portland, ME^

05/12 The Met – Pawtucket, RI^

05/13 Sherman Theater – Stroudsburg, PA^

05/15 Mainstage Morgantown – Morgantown, WV^

05/16 Bluebird – Bloomington, IN^

05/17 The Brass Bell – Fort Wayne, IN^

05/18 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA^

05/19 The Rave/Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI^

07/01 Hyde Park – London, United Kingdom (with Green Day and Rancid)

07/06-08 2000trees – Cheltenham, UK

07/14-16 Forecastle – Louisville, KY

07/15-16 Sloss Fest – Birmingham, AL

*with Minus the Bear

^with Jimmy Eat World

A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings is out now on Polyvinyl. Read our Beach Slang cover story.