A few weeks ago, Little Dragon released “High,” their first new song since 2014’s Nabuma Rubberband, and they’re back with another one called “Sweet.” They’ve also revealed some more details on their forthcoming new album in an interview with BBC Radio 1: It’s called Season High, and they worked on it with a few outside producers, one of which was James Ford. (Rhye’s Robin Hannibal produced two songs on their last album, so it’s not entirely unprecedented.) Listen to “Sweet” below.