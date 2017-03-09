Dave Depper – “Do You Want Love?”

You might not know the name Dave Depper, but there’s a pretty good chance you’ve heard him. The Portland musician has done stints touring and recording with people like Menomena, Corin Tucker, Robyn Hitchcock, Ray LaMontagne, and Fruit Bats, and he became a full-time member of Death Cab For Cutie in 2014 following the departure of longtime guitarist Chris Walla. After years as a sideman, Depper is finally stepping out on his own with his upcoming solo debut Emotional Freedom Technique, and today he’s sharing album opener and lead single “Do You Want Love?,” a cloud of weightless synths anchored by a danceably funky bass groove. “Do you want love?” Depper asks. “I don’t know what that means anymore.” Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Do You Want Love?”

02 “Communication”

03 “Lonely With You”

04 “Your Voice On The Radio” (Feat. Laura Gibson)

05 “Never Worked So Hard”

06 “Anytime, Anywhere”

07 “EZ-101″

08 “Summer Days”

09 “Hindsight / Emotional Freedom Technique”

Depper is playing two album release shows in June. Here are the dates for those:

06/21 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Emotional Freedom Technique is out 6/9 on Tender Loving Empire. Pre-order it here.