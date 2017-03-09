Watch The Trailer For The Get Down – Part II

Last year, the nutso Australian director Baz Luhrmann debuted The Get Down, his madcap musical superhero drama about the early days of hip-hop in the late-’70s South Bronx. For reasons that might’ve had something to do with its ballooning budget, Netflix split the show’s first season into two halves. The first half was a lot of fun. The second half comes to Netflix next month, and its new trailer makes it look, if anything, even more grand and dramatic than those early episodes. Check out the trailer below.

The Get Down – Part II comes to Netflix 4/7.