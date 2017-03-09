Juliana Hatfield – “Wonder Why”

Late last month, Juliana Hatfield announced her new album, Pussycat, which she said came together quickly after seeing the results of the presidential election, and a few days ago we got the album’s first single, “Impossible Song.” Today, she’s shared another one called “Wonder Why,” a nostalgic track that sees the musician reflecting on specific memories from her childhood. “Even the melody is reminiscent of the great AM radio pop hits of the 1970’s. It’s a little bit ELO or something,” she told Consequence Of Sound. “Not intentionally but just because that era and its music and feeling is really ingrained in my psyche. Some of the details in the song are factually incorrect because I needed certain words to fit and to rhyme. My childhood kitchen, for example, was light blue and not avocado green.” Listen below.

Pussycat is out 4/28 via American Laundromat Records.