Do Make Say Think – “Bound And Boundless”

Do Make Say Think have officially announced their first new album in 8 years after some teasing yesterday. It’s called Stubborn Persistent Illusions, and it’ll be out on 5/19. They’ve shared a new track called “Bound And Boundless,” which is separated into two tracks for the digital and CD release but stands at an epic and satisfying 12 minutes. Here’s what the band had to say about the album as a whole:

There is a hint of narrative on this album which is both vague and deliberate. The idea comes from an image in a Buddhist poem about working with a wild mind. The idea is that each song is a thought or daydream, independent but at the same time connected to the other thoughts through subconscious feelings. And although the thoughts come and go, the feelings return over and over throughout our lives. The suggestion in the poem is that when your mental chatter carries you away you don’t necessarily need to tie it down or shut it up; you can instead recognize thoughts as thoughts and let them play out. Eventually all concepts must return to perception, where they started. We should probably say again that this narrative is admittedly a bit wooly around the edges – we don’t pretend that every note has a special significance.

Listen to “Bound And Boundless” and see the Stubborn Persistent Illusions tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “War On Torpor”

02 “Horripilation”

03 “A Murder Of Thoughts”

04 “Bound”

05 “And Boundless”

06 “Her Eyes On The Horizon”

07 “As Far As The Eye Can See”

08 “Shlomo’s Son”

09 “Return, Return Again”

Stubborn Persistent Illusions is out 5/19 via Constellation Records. Pre-order it here.