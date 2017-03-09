TOPS – “Petals”

We named TOPS’ last album, Picture You Staring, one of the best of 2014, and we’ve heard little from the Montreal-based band since. But today, TOPS debuted a new single and announced that their third album, Sugar At The Gate, will be out in June. The intro to “Petals” has a Fleetwood Mac vibe — listen to it below.

Sugar At The Gate tracklist:

01 “Cloudy Skies”

02 “Further”

03 “Petals”

04 “Dayglow Bimbo”

05 “Marigold & Gray”

06 “Cutlass Cruiser”

07 “Hours Between”

08 “I Just Wanna Make You Real”

09 “Seconds Erase”

10 “Topless”

Sugar At The Gate is out 6/9 via Arbutus.