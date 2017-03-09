TOPS – “Petals”

We named TOPS’ last album, Picture You Staring, one of the best of 2014, and we’ve heard little from the Montreal-based band since. But today, TOPS debuted a new single and announced that their third album, Sugar At The Gate, will be out in June. The intro to “Petals” has a Fleetwood Mac vibe — listen to it below.
Sugar At The Gate tracklist:
01 “Cloudy Skies”
02 “Further”
03 “Petals”
04 “Dayglow Bimbo”
05 “Marigold & Gray”
06 “Cutlass Cruiser”
07 “Hours Between”
08 “I Just Wanna Make You Real”
09 “Seconds Erase”
10 “Topless”
Sugar At The Gate is out 6/9 via Arbutus.