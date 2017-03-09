2 Chainz – “Smartphone”

Next month, 2 Chainz will bestow the world with the gift of his new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, and it’s already yielded one hit in the Gucci Mane/Quavo collab “Good Drank.” Yesterday, 2 Chainz shared the new single “It’s A Vibe,” a light R&B sex-romp that featured Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhené Aiko. And today, he’s gone the other direction with another new single, this one called “Smartphone.” It’s a grimier street track, but it still has plenty of 2 Chainz’ trademark enthusiastic punchlines. Check it out below.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is out 4/7 on Def Jam.