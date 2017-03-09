Gold Connections – “Isabel”

Gold Connections’ Will Marsh went to school with Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo at the College Of William & Mary, where Toledo produced and recorded Marsh’s debut EP as Gold Connections, which is seeing release later this month via Fat Possum. We’ve already posted two tracks from it — “New Religion” and “Faith In Anyone” — and today we get a third, the 6-minute “Isabel.” “‘Isabel’ is not a song about a girl, but a blurred portrait of the circus we call love,” Marsh said in a press release. “It took two years to write because I kept on finding new bizarre angles…If Isabel is a girl then she’s parading somewhere out of view.” Listen to it below.
Tour Dates:
3/09 Columbus, OH @ The Basement *
3/10 Indianapolis, IN @ The HiFi *
3/11 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
3/17 Austin, TX @ Rachael Ray’s Feedback House, 6pm (1102 East Cesar Chavez St.)
3/18 Austin, TX @ ROSQUATCH ~ A Hairy & Sweaty SXSW Day Party @ Swan Dive, 4PM (615 Red River St)
3/18 Austin, TX @ NME Showcase, 11:20 PM (Barracuda 611 E 7th St)
3/30 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern (Record Release Party) #
3/31 Charlottesville, VA @ Sidetracks Music (In-store)
4/06 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge %
4/04 Harrisonburg, VA @ The Artful Dodger (Macrock)
4/09 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^
4/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
4/11 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^
4/12 Raleigh, NC @ Neptune’s ^
4/14 Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery ^
4/15 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s Cafe ^
6/30 Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island (Final Fridays) $
8/01 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom $
8/03 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom $
* = w/ The Districts
# = w/ Angelica Garcia and The Winstons
% = w/ Active Bird Community
^ = w/ Suburban Living
$ = w/ Car Seat Headrest
Gold Connections EP is out 3/31 via Fat Possum.