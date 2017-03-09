Gold Connections – “Isabel”

Gold Connections’ Will Marsh went to school with Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo at the College Of William & Mary, where Toledo produced and recorded Marsh’s debut EP as Gold Connections, which is seeing release later this month via Fat Possum. We’ve already posted two tracks from it — “New Religion” and “Faith In Anyone” — and today we get a third, the 6-minute “Isabel.” “‘Isabel’ is not a song about a girl, but a blurred portrait of the circus we call love,” Marsh said in a press release. “It took two years to write because I kept on finding new bizarre angles…If Isabel is a girl then she’s parading somewhere out of view.” Listen to it below.

Tour Dates:

3/09 Columbus, OH @ The Basement *

3/10 Indianapolis, IN @ The HiFi *

3/11 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

3/17 Austin, TX @ Rachael Ray’s Feedback House, 6pm (1102 East Cesar Chavez St.)

3/18 Austin, TX @ ROSQUATCH ~ A Hairy & Sweaty SXSW Day Party @ Swan Dive, 4PM (615 Red River St)

3/18 Austin, TX @ NME Showcase, 11:20 PM (Barracuda 611 E 7th St)

3/30 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern (Record Release Party) #

3/31 Charlottesville, VA @ Sidetracks Music (In-store)

4/06 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge %

4/04 Harrisonburg, VA @ The Artful Dodger (Macrock)

4/09 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

4/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

4/11 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^

4/12 Raleigh, NC @ Neptune’s ^

4/14 Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery ^

4/15 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s Cafe ^

6/30 Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island (Final Fridays) $

8/01 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom $

8/03 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom $

* = w/ The Districts

# = w/ Angelica Garcia and The Winstons

% = w/ Active Bird Community

^ = w/ Suburban Living

$ = w/ Car Seat Headrest

Gold Connections EP is out 3/31 via Fat Possum.