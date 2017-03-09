Aye Nako – “Spare Me” Video

Next month, Brooklyn punks Aye Nako are releasing their sophomore album, Silver Haze, the follow-up to 2013’s Unleash Yourself. (They released an EP, The Blackest Eye, in between.) We’ve already heard the gnarly lead single “Particle Mace,” a winding romp of a song that combines the deadpan crunch of Speedy Ortiz with the melodious bite of Sleater-Kinney. Today, the band’s shared “Spare Me,” along with a violet-bathed video directed by Catherine Elicson. The song is wiry and tense, but with an entrancing stillness, finding singer Mars Dixon in complete contempt as they makes it perfectly clear that they “wants to see you suffer.” The visual captures this mood well, with Dixon mugging the camera and eerily playing with swords both on and outside an old VHS tape. Watch below.

Silver Haze is out 4/7 on Don Giovanni.