Wear Your Wounds – “Fog”

For years, Converge frontman Jacob Bannon has been releasing lo-fi solo music under the name Wear Your Wounds. And now he’s teamed up with members of the Red Chord, Sleigh Bells, and Hatebreed, as well as his Converge bandmate Kurt Ballou, to record a whole album under that name. On WYW, Bannon gets away from the blitzkrieg hardcore that made Converge an underground sensation and into looser, proggier, more ominous and atmospheric sounds. (Converge have experimented with sounds like that, too, but they’ve never gotten this deep into them.) We’ve already posted the early track “Goodbye Old Friend.” And now we can hear the heavy and dark “Fog,” a seven-and-a-half-minute cloud of dread. Check out that song, as well as the group’s forthcoming European tour dates, below.

TOUR DATES:

4/21 – Pratteln, Switzerland @ Z7 *

4/22 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Roadburn Festival

4/23 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Dude Fest

4/24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Bogen F ^

4/25 – Nürnberg, Germany @ Z-Bau

4/26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum ^

4/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain ^

4/28 – Hannover, Germany @ Mephisto

4/29 – Köln, Germany @ MTC

4/20 – London, UK @ Desertfest

* with Crippled Black Phoenix

^ with Chelsea Wolfe

WYW is out 4/7 on Deathwish, Inc.