Xiu Xiu have shared a video for “Wondering,” a track off their recently-released album, FORGET. It takes place entirely in a hotel room and features the band members interacting in a variety of weirdo, brightly-colored scenarios with the three muses. It was directed by the band’s own Angela Seo. Watch below, and check out our recent Xiu Xiu Albums From Worst To Best list.

FORGET is out now via Polyvinyl.