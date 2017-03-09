Kid Rock Launches New “American Badass” Grill By Shooting Foreign-Made Grills Out Of The Sky

“You know what’s American? Catapulting foreign-made grills through the sky and shooting them down because they stink.” Couldn’t have said it better myself. While most of America is obsessing unnecessarily over health care and immigration, Kid Rock is taking head-on the most pressing threat to America today. Watch him shoot one of our enemies to smithereens with a shotgun:



Just like @paigemduke said, "If it's not made in America...you don't want it." A post shared by American Badass Grill (@americanbadassgrill) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:58am PST

In your face, China, indeed. This patriotic promotional stunt is to market Rock’s brand new, 100% domestic-made American Badass Grills. They come in two options: charcoal ($99.95) and gas ($149.95), both proudly embossed with Rock’s American Badass eagle logo. “I’m not gonna lie. It is more expensive to make things in America,” Rock said. “But it’s important to me. I love America, and I want to do all I can to create manufacturing jobs at home.” That means destroying competing grills, apparently. Watch him blow up another below:

Hell yeah. Now let’s go get this man in the Senate.