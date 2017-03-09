Los Colognes – “Molly B Good”

Earlier this year, we heard the tropical lead single off Los Colognes upcoming The Wave. Where “Flying Apart” bore little resemblance to the Nashville band’s roots in Americana, their new song “Molly B Good” retains a bit of their old-school twang while still committing to the soft-pop they’ve been recently exploring. It’s an effective amalgamation of those two styles that sounds like prime FM-radio rock, perfect for drifting off in the passenger seat in blissful ambivalence of the destination. “Turn your light down low, we got nowhere to go/ In my eyes, all you can know,” sings vocalist Jay Rutherford. It’s a song about staying in place that sounds made for moving along. Listen below.

The Wave is out on 5/12 via Big Deal Media/Thirty Tigers.