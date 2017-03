“Redbone” is a song from Childish Gambino’s recent Awaken, My Love! whose title is a slang term for light-skinned black people. It is a song that pointedly celebrates blackness from an album that does the same. What business the Danish pop singer MØ has covering such a song is beyond me, but she and the Snakehips production crew did just that in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today, and you can watch it below.