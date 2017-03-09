Stargate – “Waterfall” (Feat. Pink & Sia)

Stargate, the Norwegian songwriting and production duo of Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, have been responsible for an impressive string of pop hits over the course of the past decade or so — Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable,” Rihanna’s “Rude Boy,” “Don’t Stop The Music,” and “Diamonds,” Katy Perry’s “Firework.” But “Waterfall,” their new collaboration with Pink and Sia, is their official debut single, the first song they’ve released under their own name. Co-written by Sia, Diplo and Jr. Blender, it’s a big pop song that sounds very 2017, and you can hear it below.