Stream Charli XCX Number 1 Angel Mixtape

Charli XCX is still working with SOPHIE and Stargate on her third official album, but while we wait for that, we get to enjoy a brand new mixtape from the UK’s reigning punk-pop queen. Number 1 Angel was recorded over the past month with PC Music ringleader A.G. Cook, featuring further production from SOPHIE, Easy FX, John Hill, Life Sim, and Danny L Harle and guest appearances from MØ, RAYE, and Uffie. We’ve already heard a number of tracks from the project — “Babygirl,” “3 AM (Pull Up),” “Dreamer,” and “Lipgloss” — and now you can hear the rest below.

Number 1 Angel is out now.