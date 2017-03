The Weeknd is back with a new music video for Starboy’s Daft Punk-assisted “I Feel It Coming.” Directed by Warren Fu, the VHS-quality clip finds Abel Tesfaye hanging out in a desolate yet beautiful landscape, putting the moves on a model before they both turn to stone. You know, normal music video stuff. Also, Daft Punk pop up at the end looking like Sith Lords. Watch below.

Starboy is out now via Republic.