Watch Spoon’s Stunning “I Ain’t The One” On Corden

Spoon are working their way through LA’s late-night talk shows this week to promote next week’s release of Hot Thoughts. Earlier this week we saw them saunter their way through the title track on Kimmel, and last night they brought a decidedly different performance to The Late Late Show With James Corden. Cast in shadowy mood lighting, Britt Daniel and friends delivered a dramatic performance of “I Ain’t The One,” the first song we heard from the album. It’s great, so watch below.

Hot Thoughts is out 3/17 on Matador.