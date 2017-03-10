Chris Cornell – “The Promise”

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has written a new song for The Promise, a movie about the Armenian genocide that stars Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac. The song, also called “The Promise,” is a big, grand, stately power ballad with strings and electronics and absolutely no Zeppelin-style riffage. But strings-and-electronics is sort of Cornell’s comfort zone at this point, and he sounds completely at home on it. Check it out below.

The song is out now at iTunes, and all proceeds go to the International Rescue Committee.