Stream Devin The Dude Acoustic Levitation

The permanently stoned, supremely likable Houston rapper Devin The Dude is one of rap’s all-time underrated greats. He raps in a slightly nasal conversational lope, croons his own choruses, and beautifully inhabits his endearing broke-bum persona like a Dave Chappelle character brought to life. I had no idea that he even had a new album coming, but this morning, he came out with Acoustic Levitation, his follow-up to 2013’s One For The Road. On first listen, the new album as a smooth and floaty melodicism that fits Devin impeccably. Use Spotify to stream the album below.

Acoustic Levitation is out now on Devin’s own Coughee Brothaz Enterprise label.