Watch Videos For Two Versions Of The Shins’ “Name For You”

The Shins’ first new album in five years, Heartworms, is out today — you can stream it here — and they’ve shared not one but two videos (and versions!) of single “Name For You.” The video that accompanies the album version of the track was directed by Shins drummer Jon Sortland and stars pro-skateboarders Savannah Headden and Samarria Brevard as they make their way around sunny Southern California. The second video sees the track reimagined as a dark churn, and the video follows suit: It was directed by Zaiba Jabbar and co-directed by Sortland and Mark Watrous, and stars Trace Lysette (best known for her role in Transparent) as the focal point of a shadowy dance party. Watch both videos below.

Heartworms is out now via Columbia.