Yumi Zouma – “Champagne Supernova” (Oasis Cover)

For its Sounds Delicious series, the Seattle website and label Turntable Kitchen recently commissioned the New Zealand synthpop group Yumi Zouma to record a full-album cover of Oasis’ classic (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, and we’ve already posted their take on “She’s Electric.” Now Yumi Zouma have shared their take on one of the album’s best-known tunes: The searching singalong “Champagne Supernova.” The new version is icy and removed enough that it only barely sounds like the original, but that grand central chorus hook still sounds great even in this new context. Check it out below, via Gorilla Vs. Bear.

Yumi Zouma’s version of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is out 4/6 and limited to 1,000 copies. Get it by subscribing to Sounds Delicious here.