The Our First 100 Days project has reached its halfway point, which is impressive but also terrifying because it means that dumb orange Cheeto baby has been the “leader” of the US for 50 days already. The project’s middle entry probably won’t do much to soothe that reality: It’s a gloomy ambient piece from former Swans member Thor Harris’ Thor & Friends project, which released its debut album last year. Listen to “Triangles” below.

Our First 100 Days by Thor & Friends