Chance The Rapper Fires Back at Chicago Sun-Times Over Child Support Claims

On Thursday, Chance the Rapper fired back at the Chicago Sun-Times after the paper released an op-ed claiming that he is in embroiled in a contentious child support battle with his baby’s mother Kristen Corley.

With Corley and his daughter Kensli by his side, Chance sent a few jabs at the publication in a short Instagram video. “Y’all better do y’all jobs and stop worrying about how good my family is,” he said. “Just a friendly reminder. Don’t let anybody get between you and your family.”

He added: “Don’t be afraid of what other people are saying about you. Do your job and everything will be fine.” To punctuate his retort, he teamed up with his daughter to send the last blow. After Kensil mumbled directly at the camera, Chance interpreted her words by saying, “Sun-Times, get the fuck back.’”

Published on Wednesday, the op-ed referenced Chance and Corley’s domestic situation, with the two reportedly bumping heads over establishing a long-term solution for child support. The story claimed that Corley — who is currently unemployed — is seeking temporary child support, as well as money to purchase a home, furniture and a new car.

According to the op-ed, Corley’s petition reads as following: “Kirsten is essentially being held hostage in Chancelor’s residence as, on one hand, he will not assist her with the support necessary to obtain her own residence unless this entire matter is resolved on his terms, yet on the other hand, Kirsten does not have knowledge of what specific objections Chancelor has to her counter proposal and therefore, it would be impossible to resolve.”

Earlier this week, Chance donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. His selfless deed earned high praise, especially from former First Lady Michelle Obama. “Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education,” she tweeted this week.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.