D∆WN – “Hurricane” & “Van Gogh”

Lately, it seems like the world has begun to see Dawn Richard as something other than a former Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money member and started noticing that she’s been a gothy art-soul powerhouse for a while now. (The Dirty Projectors collab probably didn’t hurt.) So it’s good timing that Richard has just released a deluxe edition of Redemption, the album she released last year under her D∆WN moniker. The new version of the album includes two new songs, the airy and delicate “Hurricane” and the deeply-felt, half-acoustic “Van Gogh.” Both tracks include production from frequent collaborator Machinedrum. Listen to both of them below.

The deluxe edition of Redemption is out now on Local Action/Our Dawn Entertainment.