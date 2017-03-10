Njomza – “Sad For You”

“Sad For You” is the title track from a new EP by Njomza, a versatile R&B singer linked up with Mac Miller’s Remember imprint. Her music skips across varied stylistic terrain, but this track in particular is a swooning digital ballad on which her passionate, breathy vocals are accented by some soft jazzy guitar noodling. It’s truly pretty, so listen below.

EP tracklist:

01 “Intro”

02 “Sad For You”

03 “Poison”

04 “Hear Me”

05 “Perfect Fit”

06 “Baggage”

07 “Someone Like Me”

Sad For You is out 4/7 via Remember. Pre-order it here.