Elton John Went Record Shopping In Vancouver, But They Didn’t Have Any Tech N9ne

So Elton John walked into a record store in Vancouver and asked if they had any Tech N9ne. That is both the setup and the punchline, and that is something that really happened.

John has always been a voracious consumer of new music. They used to shut down the Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard in the ’70s so he could go shopping, and his recent Beats 1 show gave him a chance to play some of the newer music he’s been enjoying. But it’s still a pleasant shock to learn that John went into a record store specifically to ask for the music of a cult-beloved Kansas City underground rap star. By name.

CTV News Vancouver reports that John was shopping in Beat Street Records yesterday afternoon, and when asked if he needed any help, John asked for some Tech N9ne. The store didn’t have any, so he ended up buying out the store’s entire selection of Scritti Politti records, which is also pretty cool. And he bought records from Little Feat, Linda Ronstadt, Jane Siberry, and Morris Day, among others.

But how are you going to call yourself Beat Street Records and not have any Tech N9ne?