Killer Mike Honored By Georgia State Senate

Killer Mike was a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter in the primaries (and long after, as well), and it looks like he may be eyeing more political work in the future. In any case, he was just honored by the Georgia Senate this morning for his involvement in championing improvements to the Atlanta water system. (The drill built for the city’s emergency back-up water supply ended up being called “Driller Mike.”) Per WABE, he used his remarks on the Senate floor to address a wide range of issues:

Our children deserve decent housing. Gentrification should not make children poor. Our school systems deserve more attention. Our teachers deserve more money. Our firemen deserve more money. And our policemen deserve more than new guns. They deserve to have enough cops on the street to be involved in the community.

In an Instagram post soon after, Killer Mike expanded on the honor: