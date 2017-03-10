Your Old Droog – Grandma Hips (Feat. Danny Brown)

Coney Island rapper Your Old Droog just dropped his new album Packs today, and it finds him heavy in collaborations with Wiki, Edan, Heems and even comedian Anthony Jeselnik. We first got a taste of what was to come with single “Help” just a few weeks ago, and now we get to hear Your Old Droog’s track with Danny Brown, “Grandma Hips.” It’s a booming standout track that finds both rappers confidently in their element. Danny’s verse halfway through the song proclaims there’s no need to mention who is he because we already know (and it’s true because of his distinct voice), while Your Old Droog self-identifies as one of the greatest in the genre. Listen to the track below.

Packs is out now on Fat Beats.